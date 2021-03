According to investigators, Haywood August Gray was last seen on Ransom Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a teen.

According to investigators, Haywood August Gray was last seen on Ransom Road.

He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow tie dye shirt, black plaid pants, and a multicolored face mask.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.