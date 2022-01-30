Have you seen this missing teen? Police search for 17-year-old Winston-Salem boy

Investigators said Nyiere Hines was last seen on Highland Avenue back on December 14 last year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy.

According to investigators, police are searching for 17-year-old Nyiere Hines.

Investigators said he was last seen on Highland Avenue back on December 14 last year. Officials said Hines is an active runaway in this investigation.

Hines is described by police as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

