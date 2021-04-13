Silver alert cancelled for missing Eden woman

A silver alert was issued Tuesday for Angela Lynn Gonzalez. The alert was cancelled Tuesday evening.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Gonzalez could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Quesinberry Road. Officials said Gonazalez was last seen wearing khaki capri pants, and a pink short sleeve shirt.

Gonzalez is described by investigators as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with green eyes and blonde shoulder length hair.