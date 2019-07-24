Narcotics officers arrested a Haw River couple on Tuesday, ending a yearlong investigation of marijuana trafficking into Carteret County from Alamance County.

Philip Edward Satterfield and Megan Elizabeth Shulse face several drug charges including Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession.

According to a release, Carteret County Sheriff's Office seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana and THC products from a home in Swansboro. They also found more than $21,000.

One of the marijuana products the couple is accused of trafficking. Megan Elizabeth Shulse Phillip Edward Satterfield

Investigators notified the Alamance County Sheriff's Office about the raid, and that's when deputies got a search warrant for the couple's home in Haw River, where they seized more than 18 pounds of THC products and more than $14,000.

Satterfield and Shulse were both placed in the Carteret County Jail under secured bonds of $250,000. They both face several charges in Alamance and Carteret Counties.

