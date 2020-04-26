HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in north Harris County responded to alleged illegal activities inside a church building overnight, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to what was reported as a game room located in a church at 830 Turney Drive.

Patrons of the game room stayed at the scene and assisted in the investigation, according to an HCSO tweet early Sunday morning.

At this time no arrests or charges have been announced in the case.

Online records show the church that used the building moved out in 2019 with the building listed for lease as recently as October. At the time of the bust on Saturday night, the building did not have any signage indicating if it was currently being used as a business or place or worship.