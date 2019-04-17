MEBANE, N.C. — A bizarre break-in leads to an arrest, but the homeowners are still shaken.

"I called 911 panicking, I cant even tell you the panic and I told {the dispatcher} you’ve got to come right now!" Lisa Wioskowski said.

Lisa and her husband Ken live on Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane. Tuesday night, around midnight, they say they awoke to their dog barking.

"Gigi started barking," Lisa said. "So Ken got up and looked out the window and someone was running up our driveway with a flashlight."

Lisa said the intruder broke in through their french doors. She said it couldn't have been easy for him.

"He jumped over this wall, went in through the french doors, our dog room, another door and then he barricaded himself in our spare bedroom."

The man hid in their basement bedroom closet, screaming.

"He was yelling 'help me, help me they’re after me they're going to kill me somebody help me!'"

Lisa called 911, while Ken jumped into action. From his vantage point on the basement stairs – he could see the intruder's face peeking from the closet.

"I told him stay right where you're at do not move," Ken said.

The couple says the intruder treated their home like it was his own.

"He flicked on the lights like he lived here!"

Deputies arrived at the house within minutes. They arrested 37-year-old Rodney Barbour Llloyd in their home.

Turns out, deputies were already searching for Lloyd because he called 911 himself, believing someone was going to kill him.

"He just seemed to be out of it, and just ranting and raving that someone was after him," Ken said.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office found crack cocaine on him.

Lloyd was charged with Felony 1st Degree Burglary to Dwelling.

"The moment I heard him in my bedroom say 'help me, help me, I immediately, I cant even explain how my heart sunk and made me just petrified," Lisa said.

While being processed at the Alamance County Jail, an additional charge for possession of schedule II controlled substance and issued.

Lloyd is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users