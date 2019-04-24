ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said that a man was shot Wednesday morning, after what seems to be a social media meet-up gone wrong.

Captain William Ricker with Atlanta Police said the victim took his friend to meet with a woman he met on Instagram.

When they arrived to the home off Pegg Road they realized that it was empty, police said. As they were about to leave, they told police that a black sedan drove up next to their vehicle and started firing at their car. At that time, he and his friend drove away and the victim realized he had been shot in the leg.

Freshman's death by suicide sparks conversation about acceptance

That's when police said the two friends went to Grady Hospital for help and called police.

Ricker said that it is evident that the two men were targeted, but they are still investigating why.

"That's never a good idea to go in the middle of the night to a location that they are not familiar with and meet up with anybody," Ricker explained.

The investigation is still developing.

RELATED HEADLINES |