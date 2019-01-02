MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Montgomery County mother whose son brought a loaded gun to school is apologizing and says she takes responsibility for her son's actions.

Sadira Hitchcock, 38, was charged after her child brought a loaded gun to school, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators charged Hitchcock with Failure to Secure Firearm in the Presence of a minor.

On Thursday, the loaded handgun was found inside her child’s book bag. The boy is a pre-kindergarten student at Mt. Gilead Elementary School.

Montgomery County Schools said a teacher saw the weapon in the boy's book bag and immediately turned it into the office. School officials then contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

School officials said the gun had bullets in the clip, but not in the chamber. They said the gun was never taken out of the child's book bag, and there was no direct threat to the safety of any students.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Ellis said school officials don't know why the boy brought the gun to school or how he got it.

“Student safety is always our primary concern and something we take very seriously,” said Ellis.

“Our thanks go out to the staff member who confiscated the weapon and to our local law enforcement officers for their quick response.”

The Hitchcock told WFMY that her gun was hidden atop the kitchen cabinet where she thought it was safe.

But she said while she was working at home, her 4-year-old slipped away into the kitchen and pulled a table up to the counter and got on top. He then got to the top of the refrigerator to get the gun from the top of the cabinet.

"The only reason that I am having this conversation with you guys is because I want to stress the importance of even if you think what you have is safe, it is not safe. When you think your children don't know, they know," said Hitchcock.

She sais she also asked her son why he took the gun to school.

"His response was 'well, my brother took a monster truck'. He thought it was cool. He had no intention of hurting anyone. There was no ill-will or bullying," she said.

Hitchcock says she blames herself for the incident and can't apologize enough.

"I am very sorry that this happened and I do accept responsibility in my role in this."

Montgomery County school district officials wouldn't comment on disciplinary actions but the mom says her 4-year-old's been suspended for the rest of the school year.

The parents plan to meet with school officials Wednesday to discuss alternative options for the 4-year-old's education for the rest of the year.

Hitchcock is set to appear in court on February 19.