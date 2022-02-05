Head-on crash on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro after police chase

State Highway Patrol was on routine patrol on Gate City Boulevard and Farmington Road when a car failed to stop for a vehicle violation Saturday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol led a chase that ended up in a head-on crash on West Wendover Avenue Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Around 10:24 a.m., troopers were doing routine patrolling in the Gate City Boulevard area near Farmington road when they noticed a vehicle violation. Once a trooper tried to pull the car over, the driver took off, resulting in a chase.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2012 Honda Accord began traveling west in the eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue before hitting a BMW head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda, Anthony Meas, and the passenger were seriously injured in the wreck. The driver of the BMW was also hurt. All three were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Troopers were able to confiscate a weapon and controlled substances after the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

Investigators said Meas is facing multiple charges including, a controlled substance, fleeing to elude arrest, and weapon-related crimes.

West Wendover Avenue was closed for over two hours during the investigation.