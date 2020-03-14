FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department is asking for residents who live near Whiteville Park off of Tom Hall St, to stay inside their homes.

According to police, they are currently searching for one suspect who is accused of crashing into St Johns United Methodist Church before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said a second suspect was arrested earlier Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who notices anything suspicious is asked to contact police immediately.

