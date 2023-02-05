Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.