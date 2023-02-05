Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

TUNE IN: One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after an aggravated assault. This is at New Irving Heights Apartments. We are working to get more information. WFMY News 2 Posted by Amber Lake on Sunday, February 5, 2023

