CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Gastonia Police officer was shot while assisting federal investigators execute a search warrant at a home in north Charlotte Friday morning, police said.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a group from the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force was executing a search warrant in the 4500 block of Oakburn Drive around 6 a.m. when shots were fired. An FBI spokesperson said the officer who was shot is an officer with the Gastonia Police Department. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. Investigators have not identified the officer who was shot.

The FBI said the group executing the warrant was made up of a federal agent, two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and several officers from Gastonia Police.

"We're very thankful they aren't life-threatening wounds," said John Strong, Special Agent with the FBI. "That's not to say they aren't serious, but we're thankful he's still going to be with us."

Strong said one person was detained and is being questioned by police in connection with the incident. Detectives are still working to determine who all fired shots and if any officers returned fire. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading a second investigation into the shooting.

According to Strong, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force is a partnership between federal agents and local law enforcement. It was established in Charlotte in December of 2017. Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the formation of the task force. It focuses primarily on gangs, bank robberies and organized crime.

