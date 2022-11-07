Heavy police presence at the Renaissance Shops in Greensboro

Greensboro communications said they got a call about an assault on Phillips Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A heavy police presence can be seen on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro Monday night.

911 communications said a call came in around 8:38 p.m. about an assault near the Family Dollar at the Renaissance Shops.

When a WFMY News 2 crew member arrived at the shops, they found an SUV with shattered windows and several bullet holes.

This investigation is ongoing.

