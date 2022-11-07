x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Heavy police presence at the Renaissance Shops in Greensboro

Greensboro communications said they got a call about an assault on Phillips Avenue.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A heavy police presence can be seen on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro Monday night. 

911 communications said a call came in around 8:38 p.m. about an assault near the Family Dollar at the Renaissance Shops.

When a WFMY News 2 crew member arrived at the shops, they found an SUV with shattered windows and several bullet holes. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 to find out more details about what happened during this incident. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement