Heavy police presence at the Renaissance Shops in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A heavy police presence can be seen on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro Monday night.
911 communications said a call came in around 8:38 p.m. about an assault near the Family Dollar at the Renaissance Shops.
When a WFMY News 2 crew member arrived at the shops, they found an SUV with shattered windows and several bullet holes.
This investigation is ongoing.
