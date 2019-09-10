WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police arrested a Henderson man after receiving reports of a social media threat posted against Winston-Salem State University.

19-year-old Thomas Bell was arrested by Henderson police on Monday. He was charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on education property.

Bell has never attended the school. His bond was set at $25,000.

The law Bell violated hasn't even been in effect for a full year. North Carolina congress members created the law following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland Florida last year. It went into effect on December 1st, 2018.

Bell's next court date is October 17 in Forsyth County.

