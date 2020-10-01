HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

K-9 Thorr was euthanized following injuries sustained in a car accident on Thursday.

"With a heavy heart, the Henry County Police Department announces the passing of K-9 Thorr," Henry County Police said in a news release.

K-9 Thorr was a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been protecting and serving the citizens of Henry County for the last six months.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at around 7 p.m. in Spalding County when a patrol car, which was heading south in the center median turnaround attempted to make a wide turn.

Ofc. T. Pilgrim and Ofc. W. Neville were both wearing their seat belts and were transported to Piedmont Henry Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities said the driver of the patrol car had initially come to a stop at the end of the turnaround and was waiting for traffic to clear before heading North. However, the patrol car then made a wide turn that entered the left lane and then the middle lane. A tractor-trailer headed north moved into the middle lane at the same time.

Photos: K-9 Thorr Henry County K-9 officer Thorr

It ultimately struck the patrol car in the passenger side door sending it spinning into the guardrail on the west shoulder of the interstate. The force of the crash, meanwhile, sent the tractor-trailer into the far-left lane and over the guardrail where it flipped over in the center median.

The driver of the tractor trailer was air-lifted to Grady Hospital to be treated for injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to ALL parties involved," police said.

Henry County Police Department

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board