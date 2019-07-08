SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The family of Ronda Blaylock has spent the last 39 years waiting and hoping for some sort of closure.

"I was leaving work and my daughter called me and I just started crying," said Vicky Thomas, Ronda's aunt.

For decades this family had to live through the absence of their beloved niece and cousin.

"Ronda was very sweet and loving. Very innocent person. Would never do harm to anything or anyone," said Vicky.

Ronda Blaylock was last seen getting into a blue pickup truck with her friend on Aug. 26 1980.

Her friend was dropped off near her home, but Ronda was never seen alive again.

Her body was found three days later in Pilot Mountain.

"Why did you do it? There was no reason and you are where you are now and you should’ve been a long time ago," she said.

62-year old Robert Adkins was arrested this past Friday, August 2, one year to the day since Ronda's mother passed away.

"She was the guidance for Friday's arrest. From beyond she guided. That was a given. She said this is the day," said Vicky.

It's an investigation that traveled across county and state lines.

The North Carolina SBI, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Ohio SBI all helped the Surry County Sheriff's Office, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Stokes County Sheriff's Office look into the case.

"Don't ever lose hope," said Capt. Scott Hudson.

This arrest brings Ronda's family some sort of closure, even though there's a long road ahead.

"The average person takes about 20,000 breaths a day. Times that by 39 years, that's almost three hundred million breaths that she never got to breathe. He's already had his lifetime," said Kevin Thomas, Ronda's cousin.

Adkins is at the Surry County Detention Center without bond.

His next court appearance is set for September 9.