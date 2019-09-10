RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested after hiding drugs in her body while in holding at the Randolph County Jail.

Caylan Renee Hulin, 23, was initially taken to the Randolph County Detention Center for Parole Violation and Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor when deputies discovered she was in possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia.

After being questioned about the drugs, deputies say Hulin voluntarily surrendered the substance to Detention Center Staff.

Additional charges were issued for Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Confinement Facility and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hulin received an additional $5,000.00 secured bond for the charges.

RELATED: Do You Know Them? Greensboro Store Robbed at Gunpoint, Customer Assaulted

RELATED: Investigation Underway After 57-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Henry County Home: Deputies

RELATED: Teen Drags Deputy While Speeding from Traffic Stop in Lexington: Sheriff

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users