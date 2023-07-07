High Point 19-year-old accused of indecent exposure

Police said the 19-year-old was previously arrested for peeping in a women's restroom at a grocery store.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is facing charges again after he was accused of indecent exposure.

High Point police said officers were told Noree Staton, 19, has exposed himself at DeBeen Espresso at 709 W. Lexington Avenue earlier this week.

Police said at the time Staton was wanted for trespassing at Harris Teeter. Officers asked workers to call them if Staton came back.

Staton returned back to the business Wednesday around 7 a.m. and officers arrested him for the trespassing charge.

He was also charged with resist, delay or obstruct a public officer.

Police continued to investigate and additionally charged Staton with four counts of indecent exposure.

Staton appeared in court Thursday. His bond is set at $25,000.

The judge ordered Staton to stay away from the DeBeen Espresso and all Harris Teeter stores.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.