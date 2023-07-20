High Point 19-year-old accused of sexual exposure and 'peeping faces additional charges

Noree Staton, 19, is facing additional charges in stalking.

Editor's note: Video above is from a previous reported story on Staton.

A 19-year-old who was previously accused of indecent exposure and 'peeping' is facing stalking charges.

High Point police said Noree Staton, 19, is now charged with 2 counts of stalking.

Staton was previously charged with indecent exposure on July 15 for an incident that happened one week after he bonded out of jail.

He was being held on several charges, including indecent exposure.

On July 15, High Point police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oxford Place for a call about a person exposing himself in the pool area.

The witness told officers she recognized Staton from previous encounters with him. He left the area before the officers arrived.

Officers took out a warrant for indecent exposure and the complex banned Staton from the property.

Staton was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant. His bond was set at $50,000 before his first appearance for the most recent charge Monday.

Robert Martin is the executive director of High Point Community Against Violence.

He said he went to Staton's court hearing to do his part to protect innocent people he might come across.

"We do what we can to reduce the violent crime in High Point," Martin said. "We either want him to stay in jail or get an inpatient facility to keep him off the streets."

The judge raised Staton's bond from $50,000 to $75,000 during court Monday.

Attorney Jason Keith said the bond is reasonable given it's the court's job to balance the scale.

"That is a high bond for a misdemeanor," Keith said. "I think the judge has already taken into consideration and account the repeat offenses and the fact that he's been charged on multiple occasions."

Officers first made the public aware of Staton's habits in May, following secret peeping and sexual battery charges. In July, he's been charged in three separate incidents.

Martin said his organization is working with Staton's mother to get him into an inpatient treatment facility.

"I know that sounds crazy but the mother is happy that he's at least in a secure place," Martin said. "She's afraid something might happen to him if he does the same thing again that's why she wants him to get mental health treatment."

Attorney Keith said Staton is innocent until proven guilty.

"A seasoned trial attorney would try to get some kind of therapy involved some assessments and medical doctor interventions to determine if there's something going on with this young man," Keith said.

A list of previous arrests, crimes, and bond information is outlined:

May 1, 2023: Arrested for sexual battery - Staton was arrested after a woman reported he groped her from behind at 265 Eastchester Drive (Harris Teeter). He was given a $250 bond.

May 24, 2023: Arrested for secret peeping - A victim reported Staton entered the women’s bathroom at 2705 N. Main Street (Food Lion) and peered over a stall. He was given a $1,000 bond (secured) and bonded out about 12 hours later.

July 5, 2023: Arrested on an outstanding warrant for trespassing and also charged with resist, delay or obstruct a public officer (CR 2023-24096) o Staton was wanted for trespassing at a local Harris Teeter where he’d been previously banned.

July 5, 2023: Charged with four counts of indecent exposure - Officers investigated reports Staton has exposed himself at DeBeen Espresso and gathered enough evidence to charge him with additional crimes. At this time, he was already in custody for previous charges. o Magistrate set bond at $40,000 (secured) o At Staton’s first appearance on July 6, 2023, a judge set his bond at $25,000 (secured). The bond was for the charges of trespassing, resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, and indecent exposure. o Staton bonded out of jail on July 9, 2023. o Magistrate set bond for these two charges at $1,500 (secured)

July 16, 2023: Arrested for indecent exposure Arrested while out on bond. Magistrate set bond at $50,000 (secured). First appearance will be July 17, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Staton is also banned from many High Point businesses including:

Target (1050 Mall Loop Road)

Waffle House (115 Westchester Drive)

Harris Teeter (All stores)

Hartley Drive Family YMCA (150 W. Harley Drive)

DeBeen Espresso (709 W. Lexington Avenue)

Starbucks (2209 N. Main Street)

Publix (2005 N. Main Street)

Walgreens (2019 N. Main Street)

101 Oxford Place (condos and entire complex)

