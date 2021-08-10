Man charged manslaughter after 4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills himself

High Point police said Jaequan Lamont Mills is the third person charged in the case.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested the third person in connection with the accidental shooting death of a 4-year-old boy.

Police said Jaequan Lamont Mills was charged with manslaughter and failure to store a firearm to protect a minor Monday.

The shooting happened July 25 at a home on Worth Street. Police said they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head. The child was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said several adults were eating, playing cards, drinking, and smoking pot when the boy found the gun under a couch cushion and shot himself.

Two other people were arrested in the case.

The child’s mother, Jasmine Fagan, was charged with felony child abuse.

The homeowner, Cindy Gibson-Harris, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances.