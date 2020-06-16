Woman wanted in connection to High Point robbery found in Atlanta

Police said Makala Lytton participated in a High Point robbery but wound up being arrested in Atlanta.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Rowan County woman was arrested in late May on warrants relating to a High Point robbery.

High Point police said the incident happened on May 20. According to a press release, Makala Lytton was inside a home with the victim on Emerywood drive when two other people entered.



Police said the three assaulted the man with a shotgun and pepper spray before taking him into his wine cellar and tying him up. After that, police say the three stole cash and a Rolex watch before leaving the home. The man untied himself and called the police.

Lytton was found in Atlanta. She was arrested on May 28 by Atlanta police as well as the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force. She was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges. Officers recovered the Rolex from a jewelry store in Atlanta.

Lytton was extradited to High Point on June 10. She received a $15,000 bond and is no longer in the custody of the Guilford County Jail.