High Point police say man shot at five people, charge him with attempted murder

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested a man Friday accused of shooting at five people, including a small child.

Police charged 19-year-old Jahdon Crafton from Greensboro with attempted murder.

Officers responded to calls of shot fired in the 200 block of Brentwood Street. During its investigation, Crafton emerged as a suspect, according to police.

Family members of one of the victims told police that Crafton bragged about the shooting on Facebook Live.

Officers found where Crafton was and formed a perimeter around the area. Police said he tried to flee the scene but was quickly detained by officers.

Crafton faces five counts of attempted murder. He's being held without bond at the Guilford County jail, according to the police department.