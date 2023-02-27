Teens arrested after breaking into High Point car dealership, police say

High Point police said 3 out of 5 juveniles are facing charges in connection to breaking into a car dealership.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three teens and two children were arrested after being accused of breaking into a High Point car dealership, police say.

On Friday, High Point police said they were told about someone pulling on the door handles at the Carolina Hyundai dealership on North Main Street around 3:23 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, several people ran away. During the investigation, officers determined the dealership had been burglarized and multiple key fobs had been stolen.

Officers found three suspects in the woods nearby.

They found two other suspects sitting in a stolen vehicle in a parking lot close by. The vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership in Winston-Salem.

Officers took all five of them into custody.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old are currently facing the following charges.

Felony Breaking and Entering

Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering

Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

The other two children are 11 and 12 years old.

They are not currently facing charges related to this case, but this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.