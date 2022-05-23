Carjacking suspect arrested after stealing two cars in a matter of days, police say

Police said Khasi Gladden stole a car in High Point and then used that car to steal another car in Greensboro. He was arrested Sunday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested a man accused in two carjackings in a matter of days. In one of the cases, a woman suffered minor injuries.

Police said on Sunday, an officer spotted a white Mercedes C300 that was previously reported stolen. Police said this vehicle was taken in a carjacking on Saturday in Greensboro.

Officers tried to pull over the stolen Mercedes, but the driver took off. Police chased after the suspect who then crashed at Freeman Mill Road and the I-40 ramp in Greensboro. The driver got out and ran away, leaving two passengers in the Mercedes, according to the release.

Police said a K9 team responded and helped locate 20-year-old Khasi L. Gladden a short distance away from the crash. He was taken into custody.

Investigators said days earlier, on Thursday, Gladden carjacked a woman on Centennial Street in High Point. Police said he used that stolen Honda CRV to then steal the Mercedes.

Police said this is the fourth time Gladden has been arrested since 2018 involving a stolen car or a gun.

Gladden was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, and reckless driving.

He was confined to High Point Jail with no bond since he was on post-release.