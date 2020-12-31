High Point police make arrest after deadly stabbing

Officers found a stabbing victim at 400 N Centennial St. Wednesday night. 48-year-old Michael Gahagan was later arrested on 2nd-degree murder charges.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police officers arrested and charged a man in connection to a deadly stabbing Wednesday night.

Investigators responded to 400 N. Centennial Street just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A victim who had been stabbed was found by police officers.

Despite efforts by first-responders, the victim died as a result of their injuries.

After conducting interviews, police arrested 48-year-old Michael Gahagan and charged him with 2nd-degree murder in connection to the death.

Gahagan is currently behind held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Guilford Co. Detention Center.

The name of the victim in the stabbing has not been released at this time.