High Point police make arrest after deadly stabbing

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police officers arrested and charged a man in connection to a deadly stabbing Wednesday night.
Investigators responded to 400 N. Centennial Street just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A victim who had been stabbed was found by police officers.
Despite efforts by first-responders, the victim died as a result of their injuries.
After conducting interviews, police arrested 48-year-old Michael Gahagan and charged him with 2nd-degree murder in connection to the death.
Gahagan is currently behind held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Guilford Co. Detention Center.
The name of the victim in the stabbing has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Crump at 336-887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.