High Point Central student found with gun on campus, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police said a High Point Central student was found with a gun on campus on Monday.

According to a release, a School Resource Officer at the high school was reviewing surveillance footage from inside the school around noon, when he saw a student take a gun out of his book bag and conceal it under a coat.

Officers went to find the student but he was no longer on school property.

Police said they later found 19-year-old Gavon G. Moore near Ferndale Boulevard and Council Street. He ran from officers but was quickly apprehended, officials said.

Police said Moore was found with marijuana and methamphetamine. Officers also found a gun nearby, similar to the one seen on the surveillance video.

Moore is charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to ½ oz, felony gun on educational property, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a stolen firearm.