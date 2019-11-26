HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting in front of the school, according to High Point Police.

Investigators said the shooting occurred after an argument between several people, some of whom were students, and those inside of a beige or gold Honda C-RV. Police said the car drove away then returned and one of the people inside fired shots from the car as it passed by the area.

A 2019 Honda Civic that was parked on Ferndale Boulevard in front of the school and was struck by a bullet. No other damage was discovered from the shooting.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and no one was hurt during the shooting. Tuesday was the last day of classes before the holiday break for students.

