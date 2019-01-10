HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central was placed on lockdown Tuesday following a fight involving several students. According to the High Point Police Department, the fight began shortly after 2 p.m. and pepper spray had to be used in order to disperse the crowd.

One adult not involved with the incident was injured after being knocked over and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say five students were charged in relation to the fight.

'I Need Your Help' Superintendent Reach Out to Parents After 6 Reports of 'Guns' on Property in First Month of School

