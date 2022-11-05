Child facing charges after feds track mass violence threat to High Point home

Federal investigators tracked the IP address to a home in High Point. A child then confessed to creating the video threatening a mass violence attack.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A child faces charges after police said they posted a video on social media threatening mass violence in High Point.

Police didn't share the child's age or the location of the intended threat.

On Monday at 10 p.m., federal investigators contacted High Point police about the social media post threatening an act of mass violence. Investigators then tracked the IP address to a home in High Point.

Federal investigators and High Point police went to the child's home. Police said during an interview with the child and their parents, the child confessed to posting the video.

The case is being reviewed by officers and Juvenile Court Counselors and charges are forthcoming.

The child's name isn't being released because of their age.