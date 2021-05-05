5 teens charged in High Point shooting that injured 3, police say

Police said a shoutout between two groups happened on Cory Road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five teenagers were arrested for a shooting that injured three people, High Point police said Wednesday.

According to a release, the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Cory Road. Investigators said two groups were shooting at each other and there were several shell casings in the street and in the yard. Three people at the home had been shot and were taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said they came in contact with five teens in a white Kia Optima during the investigation. They searched the car and found three guns, according to the release. All five teens in the car were arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, carry concealed gun, and defacing a serial number from a firearm.