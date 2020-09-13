High Point car crash sparks investigation

High Point police are investigating after a person died in a crash Saturday evening. Police said the incident happened on Business 85 near Baker Road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a person died in a crash Saturday night on Business 85 near Baker Road.

Police said the car was traveling northbound on Baker Road approaching Business 85 when it ran off the roadway to the left and down an embankment onto Business 85.

Investigators said the car came to a stop on the northbound Business 85 travel lanes.

Police said the driver was the only in the car and did not survive the crash.

Investigators said it did not appear that any other cars were involved in the crash.

Detectives said the person’s name is being withheld until their family has been notified.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

