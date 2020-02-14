HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating two separate crashes that could be possibly related. However, they can't officially confirm a connection as of yet.

Police say the first crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Russell Avenue and University Parkway where a person was hit by a car.

The person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The description of the car that hit the person was described as a beige Chevy Tahoe.

The second crash happened later Thursday night on Skeet Club Road. One of the cars involved in the crash matched the description of the vehicle in the first crash, however, police have not officially confirmed it is indeed the same vehicle.

As a result of the crash, two people were arrested. No one was taken to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

