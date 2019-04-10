HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say they've seized hundreds of firearms and arrested several people.

Demetrius Gainey junior and Myron Reynolds Junior were two of the latest people arrested.

Police say they investigated an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on Park Street on September 23rd.

That lead them to arrest the two 19 year olds. They're charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with the Intent to Kill and Attempted Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with the Intent to Kill.

Gainey is being held on a million-dollar bond. Reynolds was not allowed bond.

Meanwhile, police also investigated a shooting at Brentwood street that happened back in May. They charged 22-year-old Malik Peterson on 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

He was already being held at the state department of correction on unrelated charges.

