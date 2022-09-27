Man dead, another shot in High Point

A 28-year-old Greensboro man was found dead at the scene on Emily Loop. A 20-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with several gunshot wounds.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a man died and another is in the hospital after a double shooting.

Officers responded to Emily Loop on Monday around 10 p.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Greensboro with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A short time later, police said another man - a 20-year-old from Pleasant Garden - arrived at a local hospital. He'd been shot several times. The man had emergency surgery and is still in the hospital.

Police haven't released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.