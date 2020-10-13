High Point police search for shooter after woman killed, man injured

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a car connected to a deadly shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Monday night.
Police responded to University Parkway and East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Officers found two victims in a car, which they say was shot multiple times.
29-year-old Jasmine Maria Lewis was transported by first responders to the hospital where she died from her injures.
A man, who was also shot, is still recovering from his injuries but is expected to survive.
Investigators identified a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting and are hoping someone in the public recognizes the car.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.