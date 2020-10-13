High Point police search for shooter after woman killed, man injured

Police say 29-year-old Jasmine Maria Lewis died and a man is still recovering after the shooting Monday night.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a car connected to a deadly shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Monday night.

Police responded to University Parkway and East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officers found two victims in a car, which they say was shot multiple times.

29-year-old Jasmine Maria Lewis was transported by first responders to the hospital where she died from her injures.

A man, who was also shot, is still recovering from his injuries but is expected to survive.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting and are hoping someone in the public recognizes the car.