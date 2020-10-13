x
Crime

High Point police search for shooter after woman killed, man injured

Police say 29-year-old Jasmine Maria Lewis died and a man is still recovering after the shooting Monday night.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a car connected to a deadly shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Monday night. 

Police responded to University Parkway and East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive just after 6 p.m. on Monday. 

Officers found two victims in a car, which they say was shot multiple times. 

29-year-old Jasmine Maria Lewis was transported by first responders to the hospital where she died from her injures. 

A man, who was also shot, is still recovering from his injuries but is expected to survive. 

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting and are hoping someone in the public recognizes the car. 

Credit: High Point Police Dept.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

