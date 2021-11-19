17-year-old boy accused of attempted murder in Greensboro

The boy was apprehended when High Point police officers found him while conducting a drug investigation at an apartment.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is about law enforcement working to get illegal guns off the streets in the Triad.

Police said a drug investigation at a High Point apartment led to one man arrested and a teenage boy apprehended on pending charges for attempted murder.

High Point police got a search warrant for the apartment on Westchester Drive on Wednesday. During the search, they found drugs and cash, according to the release.

Police arrested 28-year-old Nikonda Taye Ingram. He faces several drug-related charges.

Police also apprehended a 17-year-old boy who was at the apartment. Investigators said the boy was wanted for attempted murder in Greensboro. Due to the boy's age, further information wasn't released.

We're working to learn more about the case. Check back for updates.