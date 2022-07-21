Two men arrested after breaking into High Point elementary school

Officers found a crowbar near a door that had been forced open.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached is from an unrelated story, about High Point police conducting active shooter training ahead of the school year.

High Point police said two men were seen walking inside Northwood Elementary School at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrested Abdullah Ramzah II, 21, and Mkael K. Purvis, 21, shortly after running into the woods nearby.

Officers found a crowbar near a school door that had been forced open.

Both men were charged with felony breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.