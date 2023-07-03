Fire turned murder update | High Point police locate evidence

Police said the victim had injuries unrelated to the fire.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting of the incident.

Just days after a deadly house fire, High Point police said they located and recovered a trailer connected to the case on Saturday, July 1.

On June 28, at 419 Burge Place, the High Point Fire Department responded to a fire. When they arrived, they found Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, inside and badly burned.

Noriega was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

After an investigation, Noriega was found to have had more injuries that were not related to the house fire. Police ruled his death a homicide.

Police said they are still pursuing this case.

