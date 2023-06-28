Police chase leads to heavy officer presence in High Point

High Point police are on the scene of an active investigation on

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence due to a police chase in High Point Wednesday afternoon.

According to the High Point Police Department, after an attempted traffic stop, the suspect led police in a short car chase, which turned into a foot chase.

The foot chase, according to officers, led to the area along East Commerce Avenue. K-9s were able to track the suspects and locate a gun, police said.

Police said a crowd gathered around the scene and became agitated, increasing the need for police presence.

Police said the chase did lead to "some arrests".

