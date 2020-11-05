RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested an alleged heroin trafficker in High Point.

On Friday, the RCSO's Narcotics division executed a search warrant at Ronald Dean Bailey's home on the 100 block of South Main St. They found heroin, drug paraphernalia and cash at the 55-year-old's home and arrested him, law enforcement officials said.

There was enough heroin seized for Baily to be charged with two counts of trafficking heroin and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver, officials said.

Bailey was given a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday, May 11, 2020.

RELATED: New video in Ahmaud Arbery case offers a view of what happened moments before the deadly shooting

RELATED: Lawsuit against Ex-Dudley High School teaching assistant accused of sex crimes claims Guilford County Schools knew about complaints

RELATED: 17-year-old boy with impairment reported missing in Greensboro