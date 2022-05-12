3 injured in High Point hit-and-run; suspect charged DWI

High Point police said someone called about a possible intoxicated driver.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a suspected intoxicated driver hit three people and took off Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Springfield Road and Bellemeade Street.

Police found three people that had been hit by the same car. Two of them were treated and released from a nearby hospital. The third person remains in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Witnesses gave information to police about what the vehicle looked like.

A few hours later, 911 communications got a call about a potential intoxicated driver matching the suspect vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested 63-year-old Victor Charles Brooks from Huntersville, N.C.

He was charged with three counts of felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired. He was taken to High Point jail under a $25,000 bond.