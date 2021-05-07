High Point homeless man beaten to death; suspect arrested

High Point police said Brandon D. Howard admitted to getting into a physical fight with Jaswinder Kumar the night before Kumar was found unresponsive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have made an arrest after a homeless man was beaten to death.

Police said they were dispatched to a homeless camp off South Main Street on April 29 after getting a call about a man lying inside a tent unresponsive, bleeding from his nose and mouth. The man was identified as 50-year-old Jaswinder Kumar. Kumar was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A medical examiner determined Kumar suffered massive head trauma, including broken facial bones and several significant brain bleeds, according to a release.

Investigators learned Kumar had been assaulted and knocked unconscious at least three other times during the days leading up to his death.

Police said 34-year-old Brandon D. Howard admitted to having a fight with Kumar four days before and the night before he was found unresponsive.