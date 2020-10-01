DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from another story.

A man was arrested after a chase in Davidson County involving multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Deputies say the chase started after 8 a.m. Friday on US 29. Authorities say the driver of a 1999 Honda Accord wouldn’t stop following an attempt to be pulled over by Highway Patrol.

Troopers say stop sticks were deployed on the highway dealing with a non-related incident, and the sticks were able to deflate two tires, but the driver kept going.

Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the car, hit a median on US 29 and then left the car and ran into the woods on US 29 and US 70.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police, and Thomasville Police as well as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol pursued the suspect and arrested him without incident.

Deputies say Brandon Dychon Peat was charged with felony speeding to elude, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegal drugs, and driving with a revoked license.

