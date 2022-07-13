High Point man arrested in connection to deadly fentanyl overdose

Larento Valentino Grady Jr. was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A High Point man is facing charges of second-degree murder and death by distribution after a Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment.

The Thomasville Police Department said 28-year-old Larento Valentino Grady Jr. was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

Officers said they found 35-year-old Jacob Fields dead on James Avenue May 28.

An autopsy report revealed Fields died from a fentanyl overdose.

After an investigation, detectives identified Grady as the person who gave fentanyl to Fields.

With the help of the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, Thomasville police presented the case to the grand jury.

Officers arrested Grady without incident Wednesday.

Grady is behind bars at the Davidson County Jail under a half-a-million-dollar bond.

Anyone with additional information, in this case, is asked to call Thomasville Police at 336-475-4284.

