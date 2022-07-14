High Point man attacks officer before sparking a police chase through Guilford and Randolph Co.

Police said Bobby D. Jones Jr., 41, is facing felony charges.

A man physically assaulted a police officer and drove off, sparking a police chase through three cities Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The High Point Police Department said they got a call around 10:30 a.m. about a "suspicious" person on the 1000 block of Sweetbriar Road. The caller told 911 that a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs said someone assaulted him.

When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Bobby D. Jones Jr. of High Point. During an investigation, Jones attacked an officer before hopping into a vehicle and trying to run into another officer pulling up in his patrol car.

That's when Jones took off, sparking a police chase. Officers chased Jones through High Point, Thomasville, and Trinity.

Jones’ vehicle came to a stop when he tried to cross a median on I-74 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Jones jumped out of the car and ran from the scene.

Officers caught up with him and arrested Jones shortly after.

Jones is facing the following charges:

Felony assault on a law enforcement officer

Felony flee to elude

DWI

Vandalism

Resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer