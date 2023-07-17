Man previously charged for 'peeping' caught exposing himself at a High Point pool

Noree Staton, 19, was caught exposing himself at a pool in High Point Saturday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man previously charged with secret peeping and indecent exposure at local businesses has been arrested again, according to High Point police.

Noree Staton, 19, is charged with indecent exposure for an incident that happened one week after he bonded out of jail.

He was being held on several charges, including indecent exposure.

On Saturday, High Point police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oxford Place for a call about a person exposing himself in the pool area.

The witness told officers she recognized Staton from previous encounters with him. He left the area before the officers arrived.

Officers took out a warrant for indecent exposure and the complex banned Staton from the property.

Staton was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant. His bond is set at $50,000 and his first appearance for the most recent charge is Monday.

Officers first made the public aware of Staton's habits in May, following secret peeping and sexual battery charges. This month, he's been charged in three separate incidents.

A list of previous arrests, crimes, and bond information is outlined:

May 1, 2023: Arrested for sexual battery - Staton was arrested after a woman reported he groped her from behind at 265 Eastchester Drive (Harris Teeter). o He was given a $250 bond.

May 24, 2023: Arrested for secret peeping - A victim reported Staton entered the women’s bathroom at 2705 N. Main Street (Food Lion) and peered over a stall. He was given a $1,000 bond (secured) and bonded out about 12 hours later.

July 5, 2023: Arrested on an outstanding warrant for trespassing and also charged with resist, delay or obstruct a public officer (CR 2023-24096) o Staton was wanted for trespassing at a local Harris Teeter where he’d been previously banned.

July 5, 2023: Charged with four counts of indecent exposure - Officers investigated reports Staton has exposed himself at DeBeen Espresso and gathered enough evidence to charge him with additional crimes. At this time, he was already in custody for previous charges. o Magistrate set bond at $40,000 (secured) o At Staton’s first appearance on July 6, 2023, a judge set his bond at $25,000 (secured). The bond was for the charges of trespassing, resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, and indecent exposure. o Staton bonded out of jail on July 9, 2023. o Magistrate set bond for these two charges at $1,500 (secured)

July 16, 2023: Arrested for indecent exposure Arrested while out on bond. Magistrate set bond at $50,000 (secured). First appearance will be July 17, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Staton is also banned from many High Point businesses including:

Target (1050 Mall Loop Road)

Waffle House (115 Westchester Drive)

Harris Teeter (All stores)

Hartley Drive Family YMCA (150 W. Harley Drive)

DeBeen Espresso (709 W. Lexington Avenue)

Starbucks (2209 N. Main Street)

Publix (2005 N. Main Street)

Walgreens (2019 N. Main Street)

101 Oxford Place (condos and entire complex)

