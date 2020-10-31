High Point man dies following crash on I-85 in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 40-year-old man died Saturday morning following a crash in Greensboro.

Ronnie James of High Point was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of I-85 when he hit a car driving southbound between South Elm-Eugene Street and US-421, causing both cars to leave the roadway.

The driver of the other car was treated on the scene for minor injuries by Guilford County EMS and James was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

