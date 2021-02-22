High Point man facing charges after shooting his boyfriend

Detectives with the High Point Police Department said officers responded to the shooting on Copperstone Drive early Saturday morning.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 34-year-old man from High Point is now in jail after shooting his boyfriend over the weekend, according to High Point police.

Detectives with the High Point Police Department said officers responded to the shooting on Copperstone Drive after 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

After arriving, police arrested Jacob Hobbs for attempted murder after finding his boyfriend suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police said the shooting resulted from an argument between the two.

Detectives said investigating officers drafted and held a search warrant at the house for evidence related to the crime and found nine firearms that were seized from the home, including the weapon believed to have been used during the assault.