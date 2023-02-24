29-year-old pleaded guilty to gun and drug-related charges in High Point

29-year-old Quashaun Reel pleaded guilty to charges related to selling/trafficking Heroin and possessing guns.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man involved in violent crime and drug activity for many years pleaded guilty to several drug and gun charges.

29-year-old Quashaun Reel pleaded guilty to the following charges on Jan. 26:

Trafficking Heroin

Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver various controlled substances Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Firearm by Felon

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

On Feb., the Street Crimes Unit received a call to an apartment in the 300 block of Meredith Street to follow up on a shooting from earlier in the day. During the shooting, officers said someone fired multiple shots into the apartment.

When High Point police spoke to Reel, who lived at the home, they noticed drugs inside.

Once a judge approved a search warrant for the home, officers seized several items including marijuana, heroin, marijuana edibles, and a loaded revolver.

Officers arrested Reel and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon and several drug charges.

Between 2014-2020, High Point officers arrested Reel on seven drug-related charges and five assault-related charges.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.