High Point mother pleads guilty to murder of son

The woman pleaded guilty to the murder of her son.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point mother pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her son.

Taporscha Franklin, 33, pled guilty to Second Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury in the death of her 1-year-old son on Aug. 14, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

She was sentenced to 12 to 15 years.

